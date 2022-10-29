Karnataka: Former vice-chancellors’ forum submits report to tackle ‘administrative lacunae’ in higher education

The Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) recently submitted a report to the state higher education department recommending a slew of changes to address ‘administrative lacunae’ in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, among others.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru Saturday, FVCK president Dr KS Rangappa said a five-member committee comprising former vice-chancellors under the chairmanship of Dr NS Ramegowda was formed to identify ‘serious lacunae’ in the implementation of the NEP in first-year degree courses.

The committee organised a training-cum-workshop for students and faculty members of 12 colleges under Mysore University on October 15. It then prepared a report based on the problems faced by faculty members and students in understanding and implementing NEP 2020. The FVCK claimed to have also identified ‘gaps, confusions, and unsolved basic issues’ in the selection of multi-disciplinary courses by first-year degree students during 2021-22. In addition, the forum also said 70-80 per cent of faculty members expressed their inability to counsel the students regarding the selection of multi-disciplinary courses.

The forum noted that the inability of faculty members to provide counsel in the selection of courses and uploading them on the government’s UUCMS portal has caused major administrative and academic problems.

The forum also stated that faculty members of affiliating universities who have to prepare new curricula are not being able to conduct term-end exams and evaluation work on time, leading to a delay in the issuance of degree certificates to students.

The forum also condemned the move of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to make maths, chemistry, and physics optional for engineering students under its ‘curriculum revamp’. The body has sought the withdrawal of the decision.

Rangappa said: “Without basic sciences like physics, chemistry, and maths, there is no existence of science and technology. Additionally, no engineering subjects could be understood without basic sciences.”

The forum stressed the need to give more powers to vice-chancellors and deans of faculties in the selection of statutory officers and faculty. In addition, it also requested the government to conduct orientation programmes for vice-chancellors, registrars, and academic deans to help them deal with administrative and academic processes efficiently.

Ramegowda, the former vice-chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, said: “We want to volunteer ourselves as part of the forum to conduct orientation programmes for vice-chancellors and academic deans who are new to the job. This will help enhance the administrative and academic prospects of the university in the longer run. We want to work along with the government for better management of higher education responsibilities.”

The FVCK report also suggested that state open universities be recognised under the ‘conventional university’ category as against the ‘specialized university’ category.