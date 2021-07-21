Former Union minister Oscar Fernandes admitted to hospital after injury

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after he suffered a fall while exercising.

According to a source from the Congress party, the veteran leader is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with internal injuries.

“He had gone to the hospital on Monday for dialysis when he informed doctors of a fall he had the previous day while doing his regular exercises. However, after a few tests, clots were identified which led to them shifting him to ICU,” a party member in Mangaluru told Indianexpress.com.

Fernandes is a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

Fernandes was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways in the Manmohan Singh-led government. During the same tenure, he was also given the additional charge of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Hailing from Udupi, Fernandes has been the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee during the late 1980s before which he was made the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in 1983. A five-time Lok Sabha MP between 1983 and 1997, he was first picked to the Rajya Sabha in April 1998.