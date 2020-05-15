Former underworld don Muthappa Rai passes away in Bengaluru

Former underworld don-turned-social activist Muthappa Rai passed away on Friday. Former underworld don-turned-social activist Muthappa Rai passed away on Friday.

Former underworld don-turned-social activist Muthappa Rai (68) died battling cancer at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday wee hours.

Rai has been battling cancer for the past few months and was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to his family sources, his last rites will be performed at his residence in Bidadi on Friday afternoon.

In a statement by his family members, stated, “Muthappa Rai died around 2 am on Friday, his final rites will be conducted at his residential premise in Bidadi. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, his final rites will be conducted only by family members and no public will be allowed to attend the funeral.”

This January, Rai had held a press meet at his bungalow in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, and announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

In April, Rai was questioned by Central Crime Branch officials for two hours to ascertain his alleged association with underworld don Ravi Pujari, who was extradited from Senegal February this year. As Rai was unwell, a team of officials went to his house to question him. On April 30, he was admitted to the private hospital after his condition deteriorated, though he later came back home.

Rai, a native of Puttur in coastal Dakshina Kannada district born in a Tulu-speaking Bunt family, started his career as a bank employee in Bengaluru. He later started a dance club and restaurant along with wife Rekha. In 1994, Rai was shot five times by a gunman dressed like a lawyer in the Bengaluru court and survived.

In 2002, Rai was deported from UAE by the Dubai Police and subsequently Interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Karnataka Police about his alleged associations with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Later years Rai founded ‘Jaya Karnataka’, a not-for-profit organisation. He is now a realtor and entrepreneur. Rai was an accused in the sensational murder of Subbaraju, a builder, at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru in 2001. A court had later acquitted him.

Apart from being businessmen and former underworld don, Muthappa Rai has also acted in two movies. Rai acted in a Tulu movie ‘Kanchilda Baale’ in 2011 and a Kannada film ‘Katari Veera Surasundarangi’ in 2012 produced by BJP leader Munirathna.

In 2016, Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wanted to make a film titled “Rai”, which is based on the life of Muthappa Rai. Verma had roped in actor Vivek Oberoi for the lead role and met Rai but the movie has not been released due to production delays.

