Attempt to depict Mahatma Gandhi as anti-national’: Ink attack on theatre director

Controversial theatre personality and former Mysuru Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa was allegedly attacked by a group of protesters who smeared his face with ink in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Suchitra Film Academy in Banashankari during the staging of ‘Gandhi Hathyeya Sathya’ (The Truth Behind Gandhi’s Assassination), a controversial play written and directed by Cariappa that centres on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. The Rangabhoomi Trust, Kodagu, organised the event.

According to a senior police officer, protesters arrived while the play was underway on Saturday evening and strongly objected to its depiction of Mahatma Gandhi.

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Protesters file complaint

Protesters, led by Kushal Hanumegowda, filed a complaint with the police alleging that Cariappa was spreading misinformation about Mahatma Gandhi by depicting him as an “anti-national” and “slave of Muslims”.