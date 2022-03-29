scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Former PM Deve Gowda's wife gets I-T notice

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
March 29, 2022 5:38:57 pm
H D Deve GowdaH D Deve Gowda (file photo)

Chennamma Deve Gowda, the wife of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, received a notice from the Income Tax Department, her son HD Revanna said.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan on Monday, Revanna, a former state minister, said, “Let the IT department issue notice to us. Now, they are issuing notice to my mother. We are growing sugarcane on our land. They should come, see and do drone surveys of the land. Have my parents made crores of rupees? Have we purchased any new property? Why is one political party being targeted?”

Revanna said that his mother received notice for his family’s owned land in Doddapura and Paduvalahippe in Hassan district. “I-T notice has been issued to my mother seeking all details pertaining to our property. We will submit our response as per the law,” he added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Revanna’s brother HD Kumaraswamy said that the family will not use this notice as a political tool. “Our family has been transparent and there is no need to be bothered or anxious about the I-T notice. Whatever answer needs to be given in response to the notice, we will give,” he said.

