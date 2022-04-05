After Ex-IPS officer, former KAS officer joins AAP in Karnataka

A day after retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), retired Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer K Mathai on Tuesday announced that he is joining the party next week. His announcement comes a year before assembly elections in the state.

Mathai who spoke to Indian Express confirmed that he is joining AAP. “I have been in touch with Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of AAP from many days and time has come to join AAP. Karnataka is struggling in corruption and bad governance and in the present situation only AAP can bring change,” he added.

Mathai said, “we have been witnessing Congress, BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka and how people have lost trust because of their bad governance. Karnataka needs a change.”

Mathai K, who served in Indian Air Force (IAF) was part of Operation Blue Star in Punjab in 1984. He sought voluntary retirement in 1999 and took the state civil services exam. He was appointed seven years later as there was a freeze on new recruitments.

Mathai during his 10-year stint was transferred 28 times as he was known for raising misappropriations and corruption in the administration. He also had filed a petition before Karnataka State Human Right Commission (KSHRC) against then chief secretary of Karnataka Vijay Bhaskar and nine IAS officials that he was transferred multiple times because he had exposed land scam in Mandya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) worth Rs 300 crore.

Mathai who also had alleged that his promotion was withheld since 2012 as he has exposed a Rs 2,000 crore scam in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) when he was serving as the head of advertising in the civic body.

Mathai was in news while working with Sakala mission used to come to office in bicycle after government denied car for him and salary was not credited for many months. He had alleged that he was subjected to harassment for leveling allegations against government officials.