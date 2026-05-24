Former Ranji cricketer Akshay dies on field due to heart attack

Former Karnataka Ranji cricketer and bowler SL Akshay on Sunday passed away reportedly due to heart attack while playing a division match in Bengaluru.

39 year old Akshay is native of Shivamogga and represented Karnataka at Ranji trophy. He also played Karnataka Premiere League (KPL), which the name later was changed to Maharaja trophy KSCA T20.

According to the sources, Akshay was playing third division cricket at a ground in KR Puram. Around afternoon, while fielding, he complained of chest pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital and doctors declared he was brought dead.

Former Indian cricketer and Karnataka player Dodda Ganesh on X said, “Terrible terrible news for the cricket community. SL Akshay, 39, a fast bowler, whom I saw from close quarters from his U19 days has passed away today while playing a division match. Just don’t have words to express my grief. A soft spoken guy who played for Karnataka in 2011/12 with decent success, is no more. RIP Akshay.”