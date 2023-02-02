Former Karnataka minister accused in sleaze CD case reaches Delhi, seeks appointment with Amit Shah

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi travelled to New Delhi Thursday and sought an appointment with Union Minister Amit Shah to share evidence about the conspiracy to defame him in a sleaze CD case.

His visit to Delhi came days after he launched a salvo against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expose those behind the CD.

The sleaze CD, released to the media in 2021, had resulted in a major embarrassment to the BJP government. Jarkiholi was forced to step down as the water resources minister — just over a year after he took over the portfolio. His attempts to get inducted back into the state Cabinet has been in vain.

A few days ago, Jarkiholi had demanded the arrest of the girl, found in a compromising position with the BJP MLA, and two others from Mandya district, involved in the alleged conspiracy. Soon after the CD was leaked, the Karnataka government had instituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Simultaneously, most of the 17 legislators who had shifted from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to the BJP in 2019, had approached the court seeking an injunction against broadcasting any defamatory videos related to them.

Attacking Shivakumar for allegedly making the CD public, Jarkiholi had accused the Congress leader of trying to spoil his personal life. “He (Shivakumar) is unfit to be a politician. No one should spoil someone’s personal life,” he said, while releasing an audio clip in which Shivakumar purportedly is heard bragging about his wealth.

The BJP MLA had maintained that he had evidence to prove that Shivakumar was behind the CD, adding that there were several sleaze videos of many politicians and bureaucrats. “I urge the state government to hand over the case to the CBI,” he had said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said that the law will take its course regarding the CD case. “I am not fully aware of the details of Ramesh seeking a CBI probe. I will speak to him when we meet,” Bommai had said.

Allegations by Ramesh had prompted an angry retort from Shivakumar. “Was it me who asked him (Ramesh) to pull his pants down?” he had asked when the BJP legislator started attacking him over the case.

As Ramesh continued his salvo against the KPCC chief, Shivakumar said that Jarkiholi was issuing such statements out of desperation. “He has lost his mental balance. His party colleagues should ensure that he gets good treatment,” he said, adding that he was ready for any probe.