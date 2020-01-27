Former Karnataka minister Amarnath Shetty passes away at 80

K Amarnath Shetty (80) is survived by his wife two daughters, K Amarnath Shetty (80) is survived by his wife two daughters,

Former Karnataka Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader K Amarnath Shetty passed away in Mangaluru on Monday.

The 80-year-old politician was admitted to AJ Hospital in the city due to age-related ailments last week and was undergoing treatment.

Recently, the leader was also involved in JD(S)-led agitations opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

A trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF), Shetty began his political career in 1965 as he became President of Paladka Panchayat in Karkala Taluk. Shetty later joined the Janata Party in 1977 and represented Moodbidri Assembly Constituency for three terms in 1983, 1987 and 1994.

He also held cabinet positions as Minister for Labour, Tourism, Muzarai, and Agriculture during his stint as an elected legislator.

Later, he was associated with Ramakrishna Hegde’s Rashtriya Navanirmana Vedike (NRV) after which he joined JD(S).

“Deeply saddened to know the loss of Amarnath Shetty, a former minister and senior leader of our party. May his soul rest in peace and his family get the strength to overcome this grief,” JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said. Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy is likely to attend the funeral in Mangaluru, party sources said.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters

