Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa granted bail in land denotification case

A city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru granted bail to former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case over the alleged illegal grant of land acquired by the state for an IT park to a private party when Yediyurappa was the deputy chief minister of the state during 2006-07.

The court granted bail to Yediyurappa after the veteran BJP leader’s advocates argued that there was no corruption involved in the alleged land denotification case which was taken up on the basis of a court complaint by activist Vasudev Reddy.

Yediyurappa was granted bail on Saturday with the execution of a personal bond of Rs one lakh and a similar surety. His counsel argued that the former chief minister had not abused his position as a public servant for pecuniary gain as alleged by the complainant and that his action was within the ambit of his administrative powers to take decisions in good faith.

A special court in Bengaluru, dealing exclusively with criminal cases related to elected representatives in Karnataka, had ordered registration of a criminal case of corruption against B S Yediyurappa in March this year in connection with the land denotification.

The case pertains to private land acquired by the state government for setting up an IT park in Bengaluru when a BJP-JDS coalition was in power in the state during 2006-07. Nearly 434 acres of the acquired land was allegedly illegally denotified and handed over to private parties “for illegal gain” through a July 21, 2006 government notification.

The corruption case was taken up by the Lokayukta police in February 2015 based on a private complaint filed in a court in 2013 by a citizen Vasudev Reddy over the decision taken on the government land in the Bellandur region of Bengaluru. The Karnataka Lokayukta police later filed a closure report in the matter on the grounds that there was no payment of illegal gratification to Yediyurappa for denotification of land and that there is no material or evidence to file a chargesheet against the former chief minister.

In July 2021, the special court rejected the police report on the grounds that the police had not conducted a proper investigation and that provisions of law had not been properly considered while making the claim of lack of evidence of illegal gratification.

Yediyurappa had approached the Karnataka high court in 2019 with a plea to quash the FIR on the grounds that a case against one of the other accused in the case – former industries minister R V Deshpande of the Congress – had been quashed by the high court on October 9, 2015. The court refused to accept that Yediyurappa was accused in the same FIR as Deshpande. In an order issued on December 22, 2020, the high court questioned the Lokayukta police over its failure to conduct a probe in the case for five years and directed the agency to expedite the probe.

“I find that distinct and separate allegations are made against the petitioner (accused No.2) which read as under:- The then Deputy Chief Minister Mr BS Yediyurappa also recklessly denotified land, disregarding the fact that possession was taken, and the land was allotted to entrepreneurs,” a single bench of the high court said.

The Lokayukta police, however, filed a closure report in the case on January 18, 2021. The closure was challenged on behalf of the original complainant Vasudev Reddy. The complainant argued that Yediyurappa deprived the state of properties of high value while “enriching private persons without any public interest”.

The July 2021 order for a proper investigation by the Lokayukta police into the corruption allegations came a few days before Yediyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister following pressure from within the BJP over a growing number of old corruption allegations returning to haunt the BJP leader.