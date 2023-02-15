Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for repeal of cow slaughter ban, says it is hurting farmers

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah Tuesday called for the BJP government in the state to withdraw the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act of 2020 by stating that it was detrimental to the interests of farmers.

During a motion of thanks for the Governor’s address to the joint session of Karnataka legislature on February 10, Siddaramaiah said that the Governor in his address had praised the cow protection policies implemented by the BJP government despite some of the policies like the prohibition of cow slaughter having a negative impact on the livelihood of farmers.

The Governor hailed the programmes initiated by the BJP government for farmers in Karnataka as well as the implementation of the anti-cow slaughter law and cow adoption schemes.

“Punya koti dattu (cow adoption) scheme has been implemented in the country for the first time to protect the cattle in the government and private goshalas for which Rs 26.97 crore has been received from the salaries of state government employees voluntarily,” Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said last week.

“The government claims that the ban on cattle slaughter has benefitted the ecosystem but it has done nothing. Farmers would sell cattle earlier if they were unproductive but that cannot be done now. The cattle cannot be sold in the markets because a case will be filed against the farmer,” Siddaramaiah said during his speech on the motion of thanks to the Governor.

The senior Congress leader accused the Basavaraj Bommai government of forcing the Governor to spout lies during his address to the joint session of the legislature.

“Remove the cow slaughter law. It is a hidden agenda and communal agenda. There are no buyers for sick and aged cows. It is a loss for the farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, JDS legislator Sa Ra Mahesh said that the issue of the sale of cattle by farmers is a source of great injustice since there is a lot of harassment for papers. “There will not be buyers. In the goshalas, they do not feed the cattle,” he said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that cattle can be sold in markets but permissions are needed if they are being sold for slaughter.

The BJP government in Karnataka in 2020 passed a Bill banning cow slaughter in the state. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 bans the slaughter of cattle “cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock and he or she buffalo.” The only exemptions under the law are buffaloes above the age of 13 years that are certified by a competent authority, cattle used in medical research, cattle certified for slaughter by a veterinarian to prevent the spread of any disease, and very sick cattle.

Arrests can be carried out without court warrants for violation of the law. The punishment has however been increased to the range of three to seven years of jail or fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh or both.

The new law also imposes punishments for the illegal transport of cattle, sale of meat, and purchase or disposal of cattle for slaughter. The punishments range from a prison term of three to five years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

“Just saying that cows have been protected is not an achievement. What is the ground reality? Due to the cow slaughter Bill, milk production has dipped from 94 lakh litres per day around a few months ago to 76 lakh litres per day. The income of farmers has come down by Rs 6.6 crore per day. Who is responsible? People who are patting themselves for the cow slaughter Bill must answer. The government is responsible for this. This is due to the irresponsibility of the government. Farmers are suffering,” Siddaramaiah said.

The former CM also dismissed the BJP’s allegation that he was anti-Hindu.

“I am not opposed to Hinduism. Why was I named Siddaramaiah by my parents? I am a Hindu. Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Vivekananda was a Hindu. Vivekananda said that the bane of the country was Manuvada and Purohitashahi. We say the truth and that is the principle of Gandhi. What you abide by is the principle of Manu,” the Congress leader said, adding that he believes in true Hindu principles.

“I believe that all communities are to be respected equally. I believe in the Hindu faith. I believe in the Hindu faith that Gandhi and Vivekananda believed in,” Siddaramaiah said.

Accusing the BJP of raising emotive issues to win polls, he said, “On one side you say you stand on the plank of development and on the other you raise divisive issues and seek votes on emotive issues.”