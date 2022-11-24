After 8 days on the run, former IT employee arrested in Bengaluru in 2-year-old daughter’s murder case

The Kolar police in Karnataka have arrested a 45-year-old former IT sector employee in Bengaluru in his two-year-old daughter’s murder case. Rahul Parmar, a software engineer, was arrested at Bengaluru railway station on Wednesday, a Kolar police official said.

Around 12 hours after Rahul and his daughter Jiya went missing from their Bengaluru home on November 15, her body was found near Kendatti lake in Kolar district, 60 km from Bengaluru. The body was found even as police investigations in Bengaluru revealed that Rahul had filed a false case of robbery at Bagalur police station.

Rahul, who quit his IT job with a multinational earlier this year and was in debt, allegedly filed the false case to convince his wife about the disappearance of gold jewellery, which he had pledged at a pawn shop near his home. Rahul had fallen into debt after venturing into trading in cryptocurrency with an associate, his wife Bhavya said in a police complaint.

Last week, the Kolar police had traced Rahul to Vellore in Tamil Nadu. “The man was traced after he made a phone call to an uncle claiming his daughter had been kidnapped by unknown persons who took his child away in the car. We are in the process of securing the individual,” Kolar Superintendent of Police D Devaraj had said last week.

Jiya’s body was found after Rahul reportedly sent his location details to his wife and one of his friends. The car in which they left home was found locked and abandoned near the lake and the police found two mobile phones belonging to Rahul inside the car.

Suspecting that Rahul too had died, the Kolar police carried out search operations in the Kendatti lake, with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), for two days to find his body but the search did not yield results.

The disappearance of Rahul and his daughter was shrouded in mystery since he had reportedly run up debts after quitting his IT job and venturing into a business where he reportedly suffered losses. He was forced to obtain loans to cover the losses, according to a police complaint filed by his wife Bhavya in Kolar after Jia’s body was found.

Advertisement

Rahul reportedly disappeared with Jiya after the Bagalur police visited his house seeking his presence at the police station regarding his robbery complaint. “The missing man had earlier filed a case of robbery of jewellery. When an investigation was conducted, it was found to be a false case. He had been summoned in this regard for an inquiry,” a police official from north-east Bengaluru said. The police probe into the complaint had revealed that Rahul himself had pledged the gold jewellery with a local pawn shop and feigned a robbery.

Bhavya told the Kolar police that she only learned about the false case of robbery filed by Rahul when she went to the Bagalur police on the afternoon of November 15 to file a complaint about her missing husband and daughter.