Former ISRO chief K Sivan, NEP taskforce head Madan Gopal among 67 Kannada Rajyotsava awardees

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer M Madan Gopal, who headed the National Education Policy (NEP) taskforce in Karnataka, are among the 67 winners of the Kannada Rajyotsava award this year. The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a gold medal and a citation, will be distributed on November 1, the state formation day.

Sivan headed the ISRO from January 2018 to January 2022 and Chandrayaan-2 was launched during his tenure.

Gopal landed in a soup in July this year after one of the position papers on the NEP claimed that the Pythagoras theorem and Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity were rooted in ancient India. In an interview, he justified the same saying that there were a lot of discussions on Google and Quora on the matter.

This is the first time that the Karnataka government formed an expert committee to identify achievers from various fields for the awards given on November 1. Previously, the selection was made from a list of applicants. There has been criticism from some sections that awards are given to those with affiliations to the BJP and right-wing groups.

For instance, the winner in the film category, Avinash, is known to be associated with the BJP as his wife Malavika Avinash is a party spokesperson in the state.

The prize, which is usually conferred to those from various sectors such as folk arts, sports and social work, was also awarded to a sanitation worker Mallamma Hoovinahadagali this year.

The full list of awardees:

Overall

Subbarama Sheety

Vidwan Gopal Krishna Sharma

Soligara Madamma

Armed services

Subedar BK Kumaraswamy

Journalism

HR Srisha

GM Shirahatti

Science and Technology

K Sivan

Dr DR Balooragi

Agriculture

Ganesh Thimmaiah

Chandrashekar Narayanapura

Environment

Salumarada Ninganna

Pourakarmika

Mallamma Hoovinahadagali

Administration

Dr LM Manjunath

Madan Gopal

Non-resident Kannadigas

Devidas Shetty

Arvind Patil

Krishnamurthy Manja

Rajukumar

Medicine

Dr HS Mohan

Dr Basavanthappa

Social service

Dr Ravi Shetty

C Kariyappa

MS Kori Shettar

D Madegowda

Balbir Singh

Commerce

BV Naidu

Jayaram Banan

J Srinivas

Theatre

Thippanna Helavar

Lalithabai Chennadasar

Gurunath Hugar

Prabhakar Joshi

Srisaila Huddar

Music

Narayana M

Ananathacharya Balacharya

Anjinappa Satpaadi

Anantha Kulkarni

Folk art

Sahademappa Eerappa Nadiger

Gudda Panara

Kamalamma Soolagitthi

Savithri Pujar

Rachaiah Salimath

Maheshwaragowda Lingadahalli

Sculpture

Parashuram Pawar

Hanumanthappa Balappa Hukkeri

Painting

Sannarangappa Chitrakaar

Films

Dattanna

Avinash

TV

Sihi Kahi Chandru

Yakshagana

MA Nayak

Subramanya Dhareshwar

Sarapadi Ashok Shetty

Bayalata

Adavayya Hiremath

Shankarappa Mallappa Horapete

H Pandurangappa

Literature

Shankar Chachadi

Krishnegowda

Ashokbabu Neelagar

Aa Ra Mitra

Ramakrishna Marathe

Education

Koti Rangappa

MG Nagaraj

Sports

Dattatreya Govind Kulkarni

Raghavendra Anvekar

Judiciary

Venkatachalapathy

Nanjundareddy

Dance

Kamalaakshaacharya