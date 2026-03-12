Former gram panchayat chief kills elderly woman, steals Rs 11-lakh gold in Tumakuru

Mutturaj had borrowed money from Nagamma but had not repaid it, according to the police.

The police arrested a former gram panchayat president at Huliyurudurga in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Wednesday for allegedly murdering an elderly woman who had lent him money. They also recovered gold worth around Rs 11 lakh, allegedly stolen from her, from his possession.

The police identified the arrested accused as Mutturaj, 50, from Boregowdanakoppalu village in Huliyurudurga Hobli of Kunigal taluk.

Varadaraju, a resident of RR Nagar in Bengaluru, complained to the Huliyurudurga police on Tuesday that an unidentified person murdered his mother Nagamma, 73, at her home and fled with her gold chain, four bangles, and a pair of gold earrings. The police registered a case and formed a team to trace the accused.