Former gram panchayat chief kills elderly woman, steals Rs 11-lakh gold in Tumakuru

The police arrested a former gram panchayat president at Huliyurudurga in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Wednesday for allegedly murdering an elderly woman who had lent him money. They also recovered gold worth around Rs 11 lakh, allegedly stolen from her, from his possession.
The police identified the arrested accused as Mutturaj, 50, from Boregowdanakoppalu village in Huliyurudurga Hobli of Kunigal taluk.
Varadaraju, a resident of RR Nagar in Bengaluru, complained to the Huliyurudurga police on Tuesday that an unidentified person murdered his mother Nagamma, 73, at her home and fled with her gold chain, four bangles, and a pair of gold earrings. The police registered a case and formed a team to trace the accused.
“The team analysed technical and local leads and was able to trace and arrest the accused within 24 hours,” a police officer said.
The police said they recovered 79 g of gold jewellery from Mutturaj, including a gold chain, four bangles, and a pair of earrings, along with a mobile phone allegedly used in the crime, a motorcycle, and Rs 15,000 in cash.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Mutturaj, a farmer, had borrowed money from Nagamma but had not repaid it. According to the police, as she repeatedly asked him to return the money, he decided to kill her.
The police said that Mutturaj went to Nagamma’s house, murdered her, and escaped with her gold ornaments between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday.
They added that further investigation in the case was underway.
