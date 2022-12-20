Former driver and associate held for double murder and robbery at Bengaluru businessman’s house

The Bengaluru police have arrested two men, including a former car driver, for the murder of two employees of a businessman during the course of a robbery at his home between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A security guard and a domestic worker employed by businessman Rajagopala Reddy in the Koramangala area of Southeast Bengaluru were found murdered at his home Sunday when the family was away in Andhra Pradesh.

Domestic worker Kariyappa, 55, and security guard Dil Bahadur, 54, were found dead on Sunday—with one of the bodies being found in the house on Monday morning by a cook and the second in a sump in the evening.

Preliminary investigations into the case revealed that the murders were carried out in the course of a robbery at Reddy’s house. The businessman had also reported a loss of Rs five lakh in cash and jewellery following the robbery.

In a quick operation using technical evidence like the usage of cell phones, the Bengaluru police have arrested former car driver Jagadeesh and his associate for the double murder and robbery. Both men were arrested from the outskirts of Bengaluru, the police announced Tuesday morning.

Jagadeesh was sacked from his job a few months ago by the businessman’s family after he was found misusing a high-end luxury car for personal purposes. He reportedly knew about the interiors of the house as well as the location of cash and jewellery.

Following the crime, Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru east division) Subramanyeshwar Rao had hinted at the possible involvement of an insider as there was no sign of a break-in at the house.

The police suspected someone linked to the house who was aware of the absence of the family on Saturday night could be linked to the crime. Initially, the police suspected the security guard was behind the murder of Kariyappa as he was missing when his body was found Sunday morning.

Kariyappa reportedly worked for Reddy for over two decades and the security guard from Nepal had been employed for two years.