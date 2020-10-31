Former Congress Mayor Sampath Raj accused in Bengaluru riots case is absconding: CCB Police

Three Muslim youths were killed in police firing and a fourth person succumbed to other wounds in the violence of August 11, when mobs laid siege on two police stations and Murthy’s ancestral home.

Former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj, an accused in the Bengaluru violence case, who was admitted to a private hospital for COVID-19 treatment is absconding after being discharged, Central Crime Branch (CCB) police said.

Recently CCB police, probing the Bengaluru violence case, had named former Mayor and sitting Congress corporator Sampath Raj as one of the accused in the case.

Police only got to know that Raj is absconding when Assistant Commissioner of Police Venugopal visited the hospital on Thursday. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said “the investigation officer of the case, ACP Venugopal, had issued a written notice to the hospital on October 7 alert the police when Raj will be discharged. But the hospital without informing us discharged him.” The police on Friday issued another notice about the failure to give information.

Earlier, the CCB police had questioned Raj for his alleged involvement in the Bengaluru violence case. Recently, he was summoned for the second time, but citing health reasons he had skipped the inquiry and was admitted to a hospital.

Arun Manoraj, 34, nephew and personal assistant of Sampath Raj, was arrested for the August 11 attack on the residence of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar constituency. The police had said that Manoraj’s phone was used to mobilise people for the attack.

In the August 11 violence that ensued, three Muslim youths were killed in police firing and a fourth person succumbed to wounds, when mobs laid siege on two police stations and Murthy’s ancestral home. The violence began after Murthy’s nephew, P Naveen Kumar, put out a derogatory social media post against the minority community.

The police is investigating whether Sampath Raj, a political rival of Murthy in the party, was also part of the allegedly orchestrated mob violence.

