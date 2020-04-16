Former CM Kumaraswamy son’s wedding to be a simple affair with social distancing

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (right) is the son of former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Nikhil Kumaraswamy (right) is the son of former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

Amid a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is entering into wedlock in a simple ceremony on Friday.

According to HD Kumaraswamy, the event will be held in the farmhouse in the Ramanagara district, which is about 55 kilometers from Bengaluru. “Once the pandemic is over, we will have a grand event where the couple will stand before you for your blessings,” Kumaraswamy said.

He also appealed to his party workers, relatives, and well-wishers not to visit the venue. On April 6, Kumaraswamy said to conduct the wedding at one of his houses in Bengaluru, in front of the very few members from both the families.

“It is difficult to maintain social distancing if the event is organised at home in Bengaluru. That’s the reason we are organising the event at our farmhouse in Bidadi in the Ramanagara district. Bengaluru is in the ‘Red Zone’ with maximum COVID-19 cases in the state is also a reason for the shift in the venue,” Kumaraswamy said.

Earlier, the family had planned to organise a big event where hundreds from Ramanagara district which is represented by Anitha, Kuamarswamy’s wife and Channapatna constituency which Kumaraswamy represents, and also neighbouring districts of Mandya and Hassan were to be invited.

The event was planned to be held on a 92-acre plot behind Janapada Loka in the Ramanagara district. On February 10, Nikhil Kumaraswamy got engaged to Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa, in Bengaluru. “Once the coronavirus scare comes down, then we will plan and organise a reception in Ramanagara district,” he added.

The former Chief Minister had conducted a puja to put up a pandal on the 92-acre land where the marriage was scheduled. Kumaraswamy’s father and JDS supremo former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had also visited the location to see the work. Kumaraswamy wanted his son’s wedding to be held in Ramanagara to show his respect and thank the people of the district for giving him life in politics.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019, contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. He, however, lost to Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh. Nikhil is also a film actor.

