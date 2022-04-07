Former chief conservator of forests criticises proposal to amend Wildlife Act

In the recent paper published in the Quarterly Journal of Forestry and Allied Sciences of the Karnataka Forest Department, former principal chief conservator of forests (head of the forest force) B K Singh criticised the proposal of the changes to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, one of which is to allow the state boards for wildlife to constitute the standing committees.

Like the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) is headed by the Prime Minister of the country, the state boards are headed by respective Chief Ministers. The Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in December 2021.

In the journal, Singh wrote, “The standing committee of NBWL has been approving 100 per cent proposals of diversion by compromising the integrity of the Protected Areas. The standing committee is not concerned about conserving wildlife, it is concerned about development projects. If the standing committees of the State Boards of Wildlife (SBWL) is constituted and empowered, more and more projects will be referred there and all cases will be recommended to NBWL. In fact, SBWL will hardly meet and deliberate on issues. Standing committees will meet and recommend the proposals. More meetings will lead to more destruction of habitats and consequent deforestation.”

Singh further said, “In its 64th meeting held on August 7, 2021, the standing committee of the NBWL had decided to levy 2 per cent of the proportionate cost of the project falling inside protected areas and eco-sensitive zones on user agencies for impact mitigation measures. The amount collected will be spent in the same protected area, where the habitat is impacted by the project. The perception of the members of the standing committee, who think that damaged habitat can be restored with money, is completely misplaced.”