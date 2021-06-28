Former BJP corporator killed in Bengaluru: Victim’s sister-in-law, her son arrested

Two more arrests have been made in the murder case of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh, the Bengaluru police said on Monday. According to officers, Mala Rajkannan, the sister of Rekha’s late husband, and her son, Arun, were arrested on Sunday.

Last week, the police have arrested five other suspects, Peter, Surya, Stephen, Ajay and Purushottam. According to officers, Mala and her son were allegedly in touch with the other accused in the case.

Rekha, a two-time BJP corporator and resident of the Chalavadipalya ward in Bengaluru, was the wife of history-sheeter S Kadiresh, who was killed in February 2018.

Rekha was hacked to death in front of her house in Cottonpet on Thursday. Though the former corporator was rushed to Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences, she could not be saved. The police said Rekha was stabbed at least 17 times while she was returning to her office after distributing food to the needy around 10.30 am on Thursday.

Also Read | 7378609

Officers involved in the investigation said the murder appears to have been planned, as several CCTV cameras in the locality had been turned off before Rekha was assaulted.

On Friday, when Peter and Surya were arrested, the police had to open fire as they attacked a sub-inspector and a constable and tried to escape, Cottonpet police officers said.

An FIR into the murder has been registered at Cottonpet police station based on a complaint filed by Rekha’s relative, Sanjay.