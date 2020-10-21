Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Kannada contestant Adam Pasha arrested by NCB in drugs case

Pasha is a stage dancer and the first drag queen of Bengaluru. (Facebook/Adam Pasha)

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Kannada Season 6 contestant Adam Pasha was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, on Tuesday under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Pasha allegedly purchased drugs from peddler Anikha Dinesh, who was arrested in August this year by the agency. Pasha is a stage dancer and the first drag queen of Bengaluru.

Amit Ghawate, NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Director, said: “In the investigation, we found a lot of transactions between Pasha and Dinesh… Pasha has confirmed taking MDMA for more than two years.”

Pasha has been remanded to NCB custody till November 3. In August this year, the bureau arrested Dinesh, who was assisted by Anoop Mohammed and Rijesh Ravichandran, from Kerala.

Large quantities of Ecstasy pills and LSD blots, worth Rs 20 lakh, were recovered from an apartment in Bengaluru. The trio is suspected to have supplied drugs to celebrities in the Kannada film industry.

After Dinesh was arrested by the NCB, Pasha, speaking to various Kannada TV channels, claimed to have met Dinesh at a dance club in Kammana Halli a year ago.

Following the NCB’s seizure of drugs in August, Kannada film director Indrajit Lankesh, brother of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, claimed to have information on several film personalities who consumed drugs at parties. While giving his statement to the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on the Kannada film industry ‘drug scandal’, he claimed that at least 15 people were involved in the drug trade.

The police has so far arrested Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and realtor Rahul Thonse in connection with the case.

Ragini and Sanjjanaa are lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city. Ragini was arrested on September 4, while Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8. The police had raided both their residences.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd