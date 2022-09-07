scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Former Bengaluru Urban DC granted default bail after police fail to file bribery case charge sheet within 60 days

J Manjunath, the third accused, was in judicial custody since his arrest on July 4. The first accused was also granted default bail over not filing the charge sheet within the prescribed time.

indian expressManjunath was arrested for his alleged involvement in collecting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to issue a favourable order in a case. (File/ Twitter/ @JManjunathIAS)

A special court in Bengaluru last Saturday granted default bail to former Bengaluru (Urban) deputy commissioner (DC) J Manjunath in a bribery case after the police failed to file a charge sheet within 60 days as stipulated.

Special court judge K Lakshminarayan Bhat also ordered that the accused officer is not supposed to leave the state without the permission of the investigating officer. He cannot leave the country without informing the court as well, the judge ordered.

Manjunath, who has been named as the third accused in the bribery case, was in judicial custody since his arrest on July 4. Incidentally, the first accused, PS Mahesh, a deputy tahsildar, was also granted default bail over not filing charge sheet within the prescribed time.

In May 2021, ACB officials arrested deputy Mahesh PS and contract worker Chetan after they were allegedly trapped while receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to get a favourable order from the DC court over a land dispute. They were working in the DC’s office. The Karnataka High Court, which was hearing the case, had taken ACB to task for not questioning or interrogating Manjunath, who was later arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
More from Bangalore

Around the same time, Manjunath was also transferred as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:45:28 pm
Next Story

Ludhiana court reserves order on ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s bail plea for Sep 9

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement