Former Bengaluru Urban DC granted default bail after police fail to file bribery case charge sheet within 60 days

A special court in Bengaluru last Saturday granted default bail to former Bengaluru (Urban) deputy commissioner (DC) J Manjunath in a bribery case after the police failed to file a charge sheet within 60 days as stipulated.

Special court judge K Lakshminarayan Bhat also ordered that the accused officer is not supposed to leave the state without the permission of the investigating officer. He cannot leave the country without informing the court as well, the judge ordered.

Manjunath, who has been named as the third accused in the bribery case, was in judicial custody since his arrest on July 4. Incidentally, the first accused, PS Mahesh, a deputy tahsildar, was also granted default bail over not filing charge sheet within the prescribed time.

In May 2021, ACB officials arrested deputy Mahesh PS and contract worker Chetan after they were allegedly trapped while receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to get a favourable order from the DC court over a land dispute. They were working in the DC’s office. The Karnataka High Court, which was hearing the case, had taken ACB to task for not questioning or interrogating Manjunath, who was later arrested.

Around the same time, Manjunath was also transferred as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).