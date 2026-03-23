Former Bengaluru underworld don’s son under scanner for late-night Lamborghini stunt on MG Road

Ricky Rai is known to own multiple luxury cars and has been seen showing off his cars, alongside his entourage, late at night in Bengaluru. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Bengaluru traffic police are investigating the possible involvement of a former Bengaluru underworld don’s son in a road stunt involving a Lamborghini, which he allegedly performed on MG Road in the city during the early hours of March 21.

The police are investigating the possible involvement of Ricky Rai, 35, son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai, after the Lamborghini was linked to him, sources said.

Rai is known to own luxury cars and has been seen in the past on social media showing off his cars, alongside his entourage, late at night on the streets of Bengaluru.

The footage of the “donut” stunt, performed at the busy Anil Kumble Circle traffic signal in central Bengaluru, spread rapidly across social media, prompting the Cubbon Park traffic police to initiate a suo motu inquiry against the yet-to-be-identified driver of the Lamborghini within hours.