Former Bengaluru underworld don’s son under scanner for late-night Lamborghini stunt on MG Road

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The Bengaluru traffic police are investigating the possible involvement of a former Bengaluru underworld don’s son in a road stunt involving a Lamborghini, which he allegedly performed on MG Road in the city during the early hours of March 21.
The police are investigating the possible involvement of Ricky Rai, 35, son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai, after the Lamborghini was linked to him, sources said.
Rai is known to own luxury cars and has been seen in the past on social media showing off his cars, alongside his entourage, late at night on the streets of Bengaluru.
The footage of the “donut” stunt, performed at the busy Anil Kumble Circle traffic signal in central Bengaluru, spread rapidly across social media, prompting the Cubbon Park traffic police to initiate a suo motu inquiry against the yet-to-be-identified driver of the Lamborghini within hours.
The FIR was registered under sections 184 and 189 of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
“The driver of a Lamborghini car with the registration number KA 05 NR 0009 endangered the lives of citizens through an act of dangerous and reckless driving in the early hours between 2 am and 3 am of March 21 at the Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road,” reads the police FIR.
By late Saturday, the police tracked the vehicle to Rai’s residence in RMV Extension, near Sankey Tank in Sadashivanagar and seized it.
The police found out that the Lamborghini was originally registered in the name of a Delhi-based man before being sold to Rai. Authorities have contacted the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to verify the vehicle’s current ownership records.
CCTV footage from cameras in the area revealed that two people were inside the car during the stunt. “However, we are yet to ascertain who was behind the wheel,” said a police officer.
The police served two notices to Rai—one on Saturday evening and the other on Sunday—summoning him to appear before the investigating officer. He has not responded to either notice.
Drifting involves deliberately oversteering a vehicle to cause the rear wheels to lose traction and slide through a turn. While it’s practised as a motorsport in controlled environments, performing such manoeuvres on public roads poses serious risks to other motorists and pedestrians.
Last year, Ricky Rai was in the news after one of his own gunmen fired bullets at his Toyota Fortuner outside his farmhouse in Bengaluru South district. Vittal Monappa, 45, one of Rai’s gunmen, was arrested for the firing in what was suspected to be a staged incident over property disputes with Rai’s stepmother.
Mutthappa Rai was hiding in the Gulf countries before he was brought to Bengaluru. He was acquitted in all cases against him. By then, he had become a real estate power broker and also started an organisation named Jaya Karnataka.
Since the death of his father Muthappa Rai in 2020, after a long battle with cancer, Ricky Rai has emerged as the primary front of the real estate activities of the family on account of his older brother living abroad.
Rai is known to live a high life, flaunting his expensive cars, including a Lamborghini and Range Rover, on Bengaluru’s streets and via social media.
In 2021, his name emerged in the Bengaluru Bitcoin case after an arrested international hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh, alias Sriki, who allegedly stole over Rs 11 crore of funds from a state e-procurement portal, claimed in a statement to the police that he had given “Rs 20 lakh via hawala to Ricky Rai’s driver in Delhi”.
Rai’s name also came up in a Bengaluru Crime Branch police investigation into a hacking crime allegedly committed on a poker gaming portal and an investigation of drug use by celebrities in Bengaluru.
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