Former Bengaluru police inspector, wife convicted in disproportionate assets case

A special court in Karnataka has convicted a former Bengaluru police inspector and his wife in a disproportionate assets case. While Shami-Ur-Rahman, who used to work as police inspector in the Central Crime Branch (CCB), was sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment, his wife Bilkish Jahan was awarded a three-year sentence.
In March 2006, the Karnataka Lokayukta had conducted a raid following a complaint registered against Rahman. The investigation revealed disproportionate assets valued at Rs 79.79 lakh, which was 230.96 per cent more than his known source of income. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed against the police inspector and his wife.
On July 30, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge K Lakshminarayan Bhat convicted Shami-Ur-Rahman to undergo rigorous imprisonment of four years and a fine of Rs 50 lakh, and in default of payment of fine, further simple imprisonment for six months. Jahan was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000, and in default of payment of fine, further simple imprisonment for two months.
