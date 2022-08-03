scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Former Bengaluru police inspector, wife convicted in disproportionate assets case

In 2006, following a complaint registered against Shami-Ur-Rahman, the Karnataka Lokayukta had conducted a raid. Investigation revealed disproportionate assets valued at Rs 79.79 lakh, 230.96 per cent more than his known source of income.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 12:54:03 pm
Karnataka court news, Bengaluru newsThe investigation revealed disproportionate assets valued at Rs 79.79 lakh, which was 230.96 per cent more than his known source of income. (File)

A special court in Karnataka has convicted a former Bengaluru police inspector and his wife in a disproportionate assets case. While Shami-Ur-Rahman, who used to work as police inspector in the Central Crime Branch (CCB), was sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment, his wife Bilkish Jahan was awarded a three-year sentence.

In March 2006, the Karnataka Lokayukta had conducted a raid following a complaint registered against Rahman. The investigation revealed disproportionate assets valued at Rs 79.79 lakh, which was 230.96 per cent more than his known source of income. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed against the police inspector and his wife.

More from Bangalore

On July 30, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge K Lakshminarayan Bhat convicted Shami-Ur-Rahman to undergo rigorous imprisonment of four years and a fine of Rs 50 lakh, and in default of payment of fine, further simple imprisonment for six months. Jahan was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000, and in default of payment of fine, further simple imprisonment for two months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:54:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

4

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

5

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release
Explained

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Know Your City

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement