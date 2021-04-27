scorecardresearch
Former Belagavi MP S B Sidnal passes away at 85

Sidnal, 85, passed away on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
April 27, 2021 3:05:38 pm
S B Sidnal was 85.

Senior Congress leader and four-time Belagavi MP Shanmukhappa Basappa Sidnal passed away on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment in a hospital. He was 85.

“The funeral will be at 5 pm at Sidnal Farms in Sanikoppa Village at Bailhongal in Belagavi,” a note from his family read.

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa expressed deep regret over the former MP’s demise. “Sidnal was a simple-minded, honest and efficient politician. May his soul rest in peace. Wishing his family and dear ones all strength during this painful hour,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister read.

SB Sidnal, a lawyer by profession, had first unsuccessfully contested from the Kittur Assembly constituency in 1972. Later, he was elected as the president of the State Bar Association in 1979. The following year, contesting on a Congress ticket, Sidnal won from the Belagavi (then Belgaum) Lok Sabha seat. He went on to win three consecutive elections from the seat.

