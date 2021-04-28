scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Former BBMP chief to help present civic body chief in dealing with Covid-19 crisis in Bengaluru

Last July, amidst a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the State government had transferred BBMP commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and appointed Manjunath Prasad.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
April 28, 2021 10:48:02 am
Bengaluru covid cases, Bengaluru news, Karnataka government, BBMP chief, Indian expressWorkers sort medical oxygen cylinders before dispatching them to hospitals at a BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru last week. (PTI)

The Karnataka government, in a late night order on Tuesday, said revenue secretary and former Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief N Manjunath Prasad will be deployed to BBMP for assisting present civic body chief Gaurav Gupta in dealing with the Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru.

No rank has been assigned to him by the government yet. Incidentally, Prasad is one of the longest-serving commissioners, having served over three years as BBMP commissioner.

Last July, amidst a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the State government had transferred BBMP commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and appointed Manjunath Prasad.

On March 31 this year, the state government had transferred Prasad to the post of Principal Secretary to the government’s revenue department, with concurrent charges of Disaster Management, Bhoomi, and Urban Property Ownership. Gaurav Gupta, who was a BBMP administrator, was given charge as BBMP commissioner.

With elections to the BBMP Council still pending, Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources Department) had taken over as the BBMP administrator, replacing Gupta.

