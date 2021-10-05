Former Bahrain cop, hailing from Kerala, arrested as NCB busts international drugs network

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) recent drug busts in south India has yet again led to the crackdown on an international narcotics smuggling network where a former police officer of Bahrain, hailing from Kerala, and another person were arrested in Karnataka on Monday. The sleuths have seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore destined to be shipped to Bahrain and Australia.

The NCB said through a press release that it has seized 3.5kg of hashish oil destined to Bahrain and 19 kg of pseudoephedrine destined to Australia. Also, 4kg of pseudoephedrine was seized by Australian authorities based on Indian authorities information, the NCB said.

According to an officer in NCB, the man from Kerala served the Bahrain police department for 20 years before returning home in 2014. He allegedly ran the syndicate for four years and smuggled drugs to many countries as he knew the routes and had knowledge of law enforcement operations, especially of Bahrain.

He was arrested from a train when he was returning from Manali. The officer, who was already on the radar, was on the run from September second week and he allegedly procured drugs from Manali and transported them to Kochi via Bengaluru.

Based on specific intelligence, the Kochi sub-zone of NCB seized 3.5kgs of hashish oil from a courier consignment in Kochi on September 12 which was declared as Ayurvedic medicine. While the NCB officials in Bengaluru were able to apprehend the sender of the consignment on September 29, his associate was arrested by the Kochi team in Kasaragod.

The NCB Kochi sub-zone seized 11.6kg of pseudoephedrine on 22 September from a courier consignment in Kochi which was destined to Australia.

Meanwhile, the NCB Chennai zonal unit seized pseudoephedrine from two air cargo consignments at Chennai International Airport on September 25 and 26. The parcels were booked at a courier franchise office at Karaikal. The consignor was arrested in Chennai on September 27 and another consignment already sent by the same accused was supposed to reach Australia. The information was shared with the Australian authorities which led to the seizure of 4kg Pseudoephedrine, said NCB Chennai zonal unit director in a press release.