Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Former assistant professor, addicted to betting, arrested for robbery in Bengaluru

During the interrogation, Madanayakanahalli resident Suresh G Patil, 35, revealed that he had suffered huge losses in cricket betting two years ago. On Oct 31, he broke into a house and robbed a gold chain from a senior citizen at knifepoint.

The police arrested Patil after they managed to gather evidence through CCTV visuals. (File)

A former assistant professor addicted to betting was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a house in Bengaluru and robbing a gold chain from a senior citizen, the police said.

According to officers, the accused Suresh G Patil, 35, a resident of Madanayakanahalli, broke into a house in Basaveshwaranagar on October 31 and robbed a gold chain from a senior citizen at knifepoint. “He stole a 45-gram gold chain and sold it for Rs 2.5 lakh,” a police officer said.

The police arrested Patil after they managed to gather evidence through CCTV visuals. Investigators said Patil had parked a stolen gearless scooter near the victim’s house before barging in, which helped them to track him down. “He had stolen a gearless scooter from Jalahalli last month when the owner of the vehicle had gone to answer nature’s call. A scooter theft complaint was also registered then,” the officer added.

During the interrogation, Patil, who is an MBA graduate, revealed that he had suffered huge losses in cricket betting two years ago. A police official said he worked as an assistant professor in a college in Malleswaram, but was dismissed after they found that he had siphoned off Rs 4 lakh. He lost the job last year and has lived alone since.

More from Bangalore

Patil later joined a private college in Hebbal, but was suspended in September this year after they came to know of his previous misconduct. “During the T20 world cup tournament, he lost Rs 1.5 lakh in one day,” the officer said. Investigators added that Patil was very good as an academician and his knowledge of finance was also good.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 12:13:23 pm
