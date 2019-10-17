Former Alliance University VC hacked to death in Bengaluru

A former vice-chancellor of a private university in Karnataka was allegedly hacked to death by unknown assailants in Bengaluru’s RT Nagar.

Advertising

Ayappa Dore (53), a former Vice-Chancellor of Alliance University, was attacked when he stepped out for a walk after dinner at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, the police said.

The body was found the next day in a pool of blood in HMT ground, next to RT Nagar police station.

Police officials said that preliminary investigations indicated that the attack was premeditated.

Advertising

“The victim’s wife realised he had not returned home when she woke up on Wednesday after which she went out in search of him. However, by the time she informed the police, his body had already been found from HMT ground,” a senior police official told Indianexpress.com.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao inspected the spot after which the Bengaluru North Division of the city police force formed five separate teams to crack the case.

According to the police, while a team has been directed to look for the assailants, another team will look into the call record details collected from all towers in and around the spot in RT Nagar.

A third team is examining CCTV footage from the area to collect evidence on the assailants’ entry and exit from the crime spot. At the same time, another team is probing Dore real estate deals and his time at Alliance University. An ongoing tussle over the control of Alliance University between the owners has developed into enmity. Ayappa had stepped down as VC after allegations of irregularities surfaced.

Dore, who unsuccessfully contested in Karnataka Assembly polls, was earlier a complainant in a land denotification case against Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. However, the case was quashed by the Supreme Court in December 2018 along with four other identical cases.

Also an RTI activist, Dore also served as the chairperson of a committee formed by the Siddaramaiah-led government to look into irregularities of private universities functioning in the state.

“As the victim developed various relations across influential acquaintances including holding high positions in office, his records and relations with others will also be closely examined,” a police officer from RT Nagar station stated.

Dore had also floated Jana Samanyara Paksha, a regional party fighting for the statehood for the Lingayat Community.