‘Forgive those who assaulted me’: Karnataka teacher defends students who harassed him

“Please forgive those students, don’t file any case against them or dismiss them from classes.” These were the words of 59-year-old Hindi teacher Prakash Bogar who was assaulted by his students in Karnataka’s Davangere district. A video of the assault went viral on Friday.

The incident took place on Monday at Nallur in Davangere, 270 km from Bengaluru. In the video, the students were seen beating Bogar, putting a dustbin over his head and harassing him. Officials of the district administration and elected representatives rushed to the school soon after the video went viral.

According to sources, Bogar was teaching Class X students when six students allegedly started beating him, while another student recorded the video and posted it on Facebook.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Thippeshappa G R told The Indian Express that he visited the school on Friday. “The incident took place on December 6, but Prakash neither brought it to the notice of the staff, nor was the headmaster informed. It was only after the videos went viral that it came to my notice. I informed the Deputy Commissioner and went to the school. We spoke to Bogar and a complaint was filed against the students.”

The matter was also brought to the notice of the office of Minister of Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh.

Channagiri MLA K Madal Virupakshappa, who visited the school, also attended a meeting in which officials and parents of other students participated. At the meeting, several parents insisted that a complaint be filed and the students involved be dismissed from the school. “MLA Virupakshappa, who met the parents, has sought legal action in the matter,” said a source associated with the school.

Bogar, however, intervened on behalf of the students who harassed him. “They are still young and they have done a mistake. No need to hand them over to the police or dismiss them from class. This is a lesson for them and they will be better,” he said at the meeting.

DDPI Thippeshappa said the complaint against the students has not been withdrawn, but in view of Bogar’s support for the students and keeping their future in mind, the department has not taken any action against them. “He has cardiac issues and has undergone a surgery. He has just one year left before retirement. This incident has hurt the entire teaching fraternity,” he said.

The students in question have apologised for their action and their parents have also been warned, Thippeshappa added.

Bogar’s son Deepak, who works in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express that his father’s health has deteriorated since the incident. “It came as a shocker to me. I spoke to him on Saturday and asked why he supported the students and expressed concerns about their future. He told me that he will be retiring next year, but those students still have a bright future which he didn’t want to spoil,” Deepak said.