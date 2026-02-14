Forgery at CMO: Karnataka Police launch probe into fake transfer letter targeting CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the creation and spread of the fake letter a “condemnable and very serious crime,” warning users to verify information before sharing online

The Vidhana Soudha police on Friday registered a case after Karnataka’s Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) filed a complaint over a fake transfer letter circulating online, claiming that Dr K Mohan, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Mandya, had been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru Rural.

The complaint, filed by Arun Furtado, Joint Secretary (Administration) to the Chief Minister, noted that the circulated document bore no official reference number or date, was not registered in the CMO’s e-office system, and had not been forwarded to any department. No official transfer or posting order had been issued based on the note. The act was described as having been carried out with malicious intent to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister and the government, and police were urged to identify the culprits and take legal action.