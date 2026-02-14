Forgery at CMO: Karnataka Police launch probe into fake transfer letter targeting CM Siddaramaiah

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Vidhana Soudha police on Friday registered a case after Karnataka’s Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) filed a complaint over a fake transfer letter circulating online, claiming that Dr K Mohan, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Mandya, had been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru Rural.
The complaint, filed by Arun Furtado, Joint Secretary (Administration) to the Chief Minister, noted that the circulated document bore no official reference number or date, was not registered in the CMO’s e-office system, and had not been forwarded to any department. No official transfer or posting order had been issued based on the note. The act was described as having been carried out with malicious intent to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister and the government, and police were urged to identify the culprits and take legal action.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 336(3) and 336(4), along with Section 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to forgery, using forged documents as genuine, and related offences.
The police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the source of the fake document and trace the digital origin and circulation of the document.
Reacting to the incident on X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the creation and spread of the fake letter a “condemnable and very serious crime,” warning users to verify information before sharing online. He reiterated that the government is open to constructive criticism but does not tolerate the spread of false information.
ಯಾರೋ ಕೆಲವು ಕಿಡಿಗೇಡಿಗಳು ನನ್ನ ಕಚೇರಿಯ ನಕಲಿ ಟಿಪ್ಪಣಿಯೊಂದನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿ, ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಕುಟುಂಬ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಯಾದ ಡಾ||ಕೆ.ಮೋಹನ್ ಇವರನ್ನು ಮೈಸೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರದ ಅಬಕಾರಿ ಉಪ ಆಯುಕ್ತರಾಗಿ ವರ್ಗಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿಬಿಟ್ಟು, ಅಪಪ್ರಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗಿರುವುದು ಖಂಡನೀಯ ಮತ್ತು ಅತ್ಯಂತ… pic.twitter.com/yr3kvPMF5o
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 13, 2026
Meanwhile, a complaint was submitted on Friday to the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, by Ramesh Babu, MLC and chairman of the KPCC Media and Communication Department, seeking criminal action against BJP MLA Sunil Kumar and MLC Ravikumar for allegedly creating and circulating the forged transfer letter and making baseless corruption allegations.
The complaint states that the letter was falsely shown as pertaining to 2024. Based on this fabricated document, the accused allegedly made unfounded allegations of corruption with malicious intent to tarnish the reputation of the Chief Minister, it stated.
The complainant requested that the police register a First Information Report (FIR), invoke relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), conduct a forensic examination of the letter, trace its digital origin, and take urgent steps to prevent further circulation. Copies of the forged letter and related social media screenshots were enclosed with the complaint, which flagged the matter as urgent and called for prompt legal action.
