Bengaluru forest officer clicks fake wedding invite link, loses Rs 10 lakh

According to the police, people are likely to click the .apk file assuming it could be a marriage location or the invitation. (Representational image)

A senior officer with the Karnataka forest department in Bengaluru has allegedly lost close to Rs 10 lakh after clicking a malicious link disguised as a wedding invitation sent to his WhatsApp, in what police suspect was an Android Package Kit (APK)-based phishing scam, the police said on Monday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Rameshbabu V, 50, a resident of Yeshwanthpur who currently works as a deputy range forest officer, received a WhatsApp message on July 14 containing what appeared to be a wedding invitation link. The message included an APK file, which he downloaded and opened.

Shortly after, between 4.40 pm and 4.55 pm the same day, Rameshbabu began receiving a stream of bank transaction alerts, and on checking he found multiple unauthorised fund transfers had taken place from his Bank of Baroda account without his knowledge, the police said. The police also discovered that all UPI IDs linked to his phone had been deleted.