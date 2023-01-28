scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Forest officer gets 5-year jail term in disproportionate assets case

S Raghava Patali, a resident of Derebail Konchady, range forest officer of Sahyadri zone of Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, was convicted and sentenced to jail on Friday by the third additional district and sessions (special) court judge B B Jakati.

Special public prosecutor of Lokayukta Ravindra Munnipadi appeared for the prosecution. (File)

A range forest officer (RFO) in Karnataka has been sentenced to five years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1.5 crore in a disproportionate assets case.

If Patali fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo one more year of simple imprisonment.

A case was filed against Patali under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 in the Lokayukta police station on July 21, 2011. ASP Vittaldas Nayak had conducted the investigation and submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Special public prosecutor of Lokayukta Ravindra Munnipadi appeared for the prosecution.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
