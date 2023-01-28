Forest officer gets 5-year jail term in disproportionate assets case

A range forest officer (RFO) in Karnataka has been sentenced to five years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1.5 crore in a disproportionate assets case.

S Raghava Patali, a resident of Derebail Konchady, range forest officer of Sahyadri zone of Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, was convicted and sentenced to jail on Friday by the third additional district and sessions (special) court judge B B Jakati.

If Patali fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo one more year of simple imprisonment.

A case was filed against Patali under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 in the Lokayukta police station on July 21, 2011. ASP Vittaldas Nayak had conducted the investigation and submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Special public prosecutor of Lokayukta Ravindra Munnipadi appeared for the prosecution.