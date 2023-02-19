Forest guard dies battling wildfire in Karnataka, deputy forest range officer critical

A forest guard in Karnataka Saturday succumbed to burn injuries sustained while fighting a forest fire earlier in the week and a deputy forest range officer (DFRO) was fighting for life, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Sundaresh, who suffered 65 per cent burns in the fire at Anibeedu forest area near Kadumane Estate in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district Thursday (February 16). DRFO Manjunath was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru’s St John’s hospital.

Manjunath, Sundaresh and two others were on patrolling duty when they spotted the wildfire. They walked for over 7 km inside the dense forest to extinguish the fire. However, the fire quickly spread in all directions and engulfed the foresters.

They sent an SOS message around 1 pm and tried to escape. The backup staff arrived at the scene around 3.30 pm, but by then, Sundaresh had sustained severe burns and suffered from exhaustion. While the other two got out of the fire with the help of estate labourers and backup staff, Manjunath and Sundaresh were put in a palanquin made of bedsheet and later shifted to a hospital.

Sundaresh is survived by wife, parents and a four-year-old child. He hailed from Theerthahalli taluk of Shivamogga.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid condolences to the family of the deceased. He wrote, “We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the brave forest guard Sundaresh, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital due to his burn injuries while on duty to extinguish the forest fire that broke out near Sakleshpur.”

“May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family to bear this pain. Sundaresh’s bravery and exploits will always be remembered. Om Shanti,” he added.