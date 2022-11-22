scorecardresearch
Forest department sets up cages to trap leopard in South Bengaluru, asks residents to restrict travel during night

The leopard killed a calf on November 19 in Somapura near the Turahalli forest area.

Forest officials have put up a cage and advised nearby residents to restrict their travel during the night. (Express)

The Karnataka forest department has still not been able to trap the leopard that killed a calf on November 19 in Somapura near the Turahalli forest area in South Bengaluru. Forest officials have put up a cage and advised nearby residents to restrict their travel during the night.

“We have put the cage at the place of the kill so that in case the leopard comes back to take the carcass it could be trapped. We have asked the residents to restrict their movements during the night. The leopard is constantly on the move. We are also tracking its movements. The nearby area has dense vegetation,” said Govindaraju, range forest officer, Kaggalipura.

“Turahalli forests used to be the den of leopards but now residential areas have come up nearby. The connectivity of this forest to BM Kaval Reserve and Bannerghatta National Park has also been encroached. It should also be noted that during winters, leopards give birth to cubs and they wander in search of food. Their habitats have fragmented in the city over the decades,” said a forest official on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier this year, a leopard was caught in the CCTV camera installed at Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka. The factory is surrounded by residential apartments. In 2021, a leopard was seen at an apartment complex in Begur. In 2019, a leopard was spotted at the ITC factory campus in Yelahanka. It was captured and sent to Bannerghatta National Park. In 2016, a leopard entered a school campus in Whitefield and attacked six people.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 01:46:05 pm
