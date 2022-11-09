Foreign national arrested second time for ‘drug peddling’ in Bengaluru

A Nigerian national arrested last year on charges of drug peddling in Bengaluru has been arrested again after he was caught by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police with 230 grams of MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh. He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The Nigerian national, Chekuwme Marvin Ogwu, 46, was arrested under Hennur police limits in east Bengaluru by the CCB on November 4.

According to the Bengaluru crime branch police, Chekuwme Marvin came to India three years ago on a business visa and got involved in the drug trade by sourcing drugs from a supply chain comprising African individuals. Marvin allegedly sold MDMA crystals at the rate of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 a gram.

“The Nigerian national was also arrested last year on charges of selling drugs in the limits of the KG Halli police station and was released on bail. He returned to selling drugs,” the CCB said in a statement.

In September 2021, Chekuwme Marvin Ogwu was arrested while allegedly selling MDMA on the roadside behind the BDA Complex at HBR Layout in east Bengaluru. A case was registered in the KG Halli police station under Sections 21(b) and 8(c) of the NDPS Act for possession of commercial quantities of drugs.