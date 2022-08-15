scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan

The Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet has been embroiled in a controversy on account of competing claims for its ownership between the Wakf Board and civic authorities.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 15, 2022 4:06:11 pm
Independence Day celebrations at Chamarajapete's Idgah Maidan ground in Bengaluru on Monday. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

For the first time, the Indian flag was hoisted at the controversial Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru by revenue department officials Monday morning amid tight security as part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence.

The Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet has been embroiled in a controversy on account of competing claims for its ownership between the Wakf Board and civic authorities. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) declared the ground to be a property of the state revenue department on August 3 and said that any decision on its usage will be decided by the revenue department amid threats by right-wing activists to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

In Political Pulse |As right-wing groups fan Bengaluru Eidgah row, is it 1994 once more for BJP?

The tricolour was hoisted at the Idgah Maidan around 8 am by assistant commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Dr M G Shivanna, along with Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, member of Lok Sabha from Bengaluru Central constituency PC Mohan, additional commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Sandeep Patil and deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Laxman Nimbargi.

The flag hoisting was followed by the singing of the national anthem and the state anthem. According to police officials, the flag hoisting event was conducted amidst much “peace and tranquillity” in the region.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...

Students of Chamarajpet government school performed various cultural activities, including singing patriotic songs, displaying a short play on Onake Obavva, a warrior who fought the troops of Hyder Ali at Chitradurga, and dancing to Vande Mataram.

Also Read |Bengaluru police book right-wing activist for comments on Idgah Maidan dispute

As a precautionary measure, over 1,000 members of a special police force contingent from the Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve and Karnataka State Reserve Police were deployed ahead of the flag hoisting event.

More from Bangalore

Earlier, the revenue department had ordered that cultural organisations will not be allowed to hoist the tricolour or conduct cultural activities at the Idgah Maidan in a bid to maintain peace in the region.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 03:49:32 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

5

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Featured Stories

The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement