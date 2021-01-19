For first time since June, Karnataka reports less than 500 new Covid-19 cases

The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccination arrives at Bengaluru Airport, Tuesday, January 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

For the first time since June last year, Karnataka saw less than 500 daily new cases of Covid-19, while reporting nine deaths due to the disease, on Monday.

According to the state health and family welfare department, in the last 24 hours, the state has reported 435 Covid-19 positive cases. The last time the state reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases in a day was on June 27 last year.

The tests conducted on Sunday, however, declined to 69,265 from 95,016. On the previous Sunday – January 10 – 113,206 tests were conducted.

In the last 24 hours, Bengaluru urban reported 193 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, Mysuru reported 35 new cases and Tumakuru reported 26 positive cases and one death, and Kodagu reported one death.

As of Monday, Karnataka had 8,033 active cases and Bengaluru urban city alone had 5,273 active cases. The state has 0.86 percent of active cases of the total caseload which stands at 9.32 lakh. Of these, 9.12 lakh patients have been discharged and 973 people were reported to be discharged on Monday.

The state till date has reported 12,175 deaths due to the virus. The fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent as of Monday, and at least 177 patients were admitted to intensive care units across designated hospitals.