For first time, Karnataka’s residential school students showcase their talent at science expo

It was a novel experience for the students of residential schools in Karnataka who got a platform to showcase their scientific aptitude as they came up with working models and projects on environmental conservation, energy generation, road safety, accident prevention, flood control, mathematics, and physics.

The first state-level science expo of government-run residential schools organised by the state government turned out to be an ideal platform for the children who got exposure to the world of science and technology.

Out of the total of 1,136 residential schools in the state where children from socially and educationally backward strata of society study, 200 schools participated in the two-day event that concluded at the Palace Grounds on Saturday.

Reputed science organisations and institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Agasthya Foundation, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, and Bharatha Jnana Vignana Samiti also participated in the two-day expo. The latest weapons, aircraft and other equipment of the Army and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were the other attractions.

“We wanted to give them (students) the forum to explore and see what the possibilities are for them and also to interact with other schools. The basic idea was that they will also start learning from other schools,” said Rakesh Kumar K, Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department.

Echoing similar thoughts, S K Mahadeva, one of the organisers of the expo said that the aim of the expo was to give a better exposure to students through the innovative technologies in the country, “which is why we invited ISRO, Army, HAL and prestigious organisations.”

The expo was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday. It was held under the aegis of Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society (KREIS) was organised collectively by the Social Welfare Department, Minority Welfare Department, Tribal Welfare Department and Backward Class Welfare Department.