For ‘favourable’ order, Bengaluru KAS officer demands Rs 30 lakh bribe, arrested

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The police on Wednesday arrested a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and his driver after the driver was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh on the officer’s behalf.
The accused officer, Nagaprashanth P N, serves as the Special Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North and Special Land Acquisition Officer-1 for the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). His driver, Kumar, an outsourced employee, was nabbed while accepting the bribe from the complainant near the officer’s residence.
According to the Lokayukta police, Nagaprashanth had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 30 lakh from Ravi Kumar, a resident of Yelahanka, to pass a favourable order in a property title dispute pending before him. The complainant holds a General Power of Attorney in the case.
The first instalment of Rs 15 lakh was allegedly paid through the driver a week ago, and Wednesday’s transaction was the second and final instalment.
Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid by the Lokayukta. Kumar was arrested at the scene, and Nagaprashanth was subsequently taken into custody.
A case has been registered against the two under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
On Thursday, a village accountant in Bengaluru South was also arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh to transfer pauthi katha (a process for transferring agricultural land ownership from a deceased owner to their legal heirs).
According to the Lokayukta police, Chethan, a resident of Mangammanapalya, had approached the accused village accountant Manjunath to transfer the ‘pauthi khata’. He reportedly demanded Rs 10 lakh to do the same. On Thursday, in a well-laid trap, Manjunath was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.
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