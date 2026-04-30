For ‘favourable’ order, Bengaluru KAS officer demands Rs 30 lakh bribe, arrested

The police on Wednesday arrested a Karnataka Administrative Service officer and his driver after the driver was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh on the officer's behalf.

The police on Wednesday arrested a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and his driver after the driver was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh on the officer’s behalf.

The accused officer, Nagaprashanth P N, serves as the Special Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North and Special Land Acquisition Officer-1 for the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). His driver, Kumar, an outsourced employee, was nabbed while accepting the bribe from the complainant near the officer’s residence.

According to the Lokayukta police, Nagaprashanth had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 30 lakh from Ravi Kumar, a resident of Yelahanka, to pass a favourable order in a property title dispute pending before him. The complainant holds a General Power of Attorney in the case.