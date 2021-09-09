Food start-up iD approaches cops over ‘animal extract’ rumours

Ready-to-cook products firm iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd has approached the Bengaluru cybercrime police and the WhatsApp grievance cell against online messages attempting to malign the company and its products with false information.

The move comes following communally-tinged social media posts claiming that the Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which has seen revenue grow from Rs 50 crore in 2014-2015 to over Rs 1,000 crore now, uses animal extracts for its products. The posts called for Hindus to boycott the firm’s products, and claimed that the firm employs only members of a minority community.

“We have filed a complaint with the WhatsApp Grievance Cell and Cybercrime, Bangalore against the misleading and false information being spread about our company and its products,” founder P C Musthafa said in a statement Wednesday.

“…iD Fresh has been receiving social media forwards carrying misleading and false information about the company using animal extracts in its products. We condemn the spread of such malicious rumours and misinformation and have taken the legal route to rightfully tackle this issue,” the company has stated.