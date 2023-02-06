Food delivery firms and cab aggregators in Bengaluru fined Rs 7 crore for traffic violations in last three years

Food delivery firms and cab aggregators in Bengaluru have 1,54,031 traffic violation cases amounting to Rs 7.07 crore pending against them since the start of 2019, according to data provided by the police.

With over 72,000 cases worth over Rs 3 crore, Zomato topped the list. Swiggy (56,147), Bounce (10,338) and Ola (9,469) followed. Domino’s, BOX8, Bounce, Ola and Voga also featured in the list. The city traffic police said they sent notices alerting about the fines.

According to the traffic department, the nature of traffic violations included riding without a helmet, red light violations and driving against traffic.

With the 50 per cent rebate on traffic fines still active, MA Saleem, special commissioner, traffic, said that it also applied to the food aggregators and vehicle platforms.

Saleem told The Indian Express, “The companies can use the 50 per cent discount window and pay the fines. The cases were registered against the riders. We have also sought details of the riders. The company can either pay the fine amount on the riders’ behalf or collect it from the violator and pay it.”

Similarly, the rebate on traffic fines will also apply to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which owes Rs 1.4 crore for traffic violations, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police have recovered over Rs 22 crore from violators since the launch of the rebate scheme last week.

Advertisement

Earlier, in the two days after announcing a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines, the police had collected Rs 13.8 crore in fines and cleared 4,77,298 cases.

The state transport department offered the discount through an announcement Thursday (February 2) as a one-time measure till February 11 after a meeting chaired by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in January.