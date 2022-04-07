Focus on predicting and preventing diseases, Karnataka minister on World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that while the government had established systems to treat and cure diseases, the focus now should be on creating screening and diagnosis systems to predict and prevent diseases at an early stage.

The minister said on Thursday that a clean atmosphere and clean food were the basic pillars of good health. “But our atmosphere has deteriorated due to air pollution, leading to many lung and respiratory diseases. Excessive use of processed and junk food is leading to cancer, obesity and other lifestyle diseases. People come to doctors only after they start experiencing symptoms. We need to change this behaviour and increase awareness about non-communicable and lifestyle diseases. With the help of technology we can develop screenings and diagnosing systems which can predict diseases at the early stage and thereby help people take preventive measures,” he said.

Sudhakar advised doctors to acquire administrative capabilities to ensure better delivery of healthcare services and better management of hospitals. “They should never compromise in their profession. IAS and KAS officers take care of administrative tasks. Previous governments never focused on training doctors in administrative skills and our government will do it,” the minister said.

Sudhakar said the government had formed a committee to look into the issue of pay parity between state and central government staff. “I will also request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure parity in the pay scale for doctors and employees of the health and family welfare department. We will also complete recruitment to fill vacant posts,” he said.

When the pandemic broke out, the health department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (Nimhans) provided psychological counselling to Covid patients and their families, Sudhakar said.

“In the initial days, there were instances where people suffered panic attacks after they tested positive for Covid-19. To provide mental strength and emotional support to them, counselling sessions were conducted. Under this programme, around 25 lakh people were provided with psychological counselling. We should provide mental health services along with physical health services to people. For this, the Union finance minister has announced a tele-mental health programme. This will be done in collaboration with Nimhans. It is a matter of pride that the Karnataka government’s initiative will now be emulated across the country,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Richa Singh, of the online counselling platform YourDOST, said, “Digital solutions are affordable as well as scalable covering large areas including tier 2 and tier 3 cities… Digital mental healthcare and even counselling helplines can solve the problem of accessibility of quality mental health professionals.”