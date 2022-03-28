Hike in parking fees at Bengaluru airport draw flyers’ ire

With the number of flights being increased in recent times, passengers are beginning to feel the pinch due to a sharp hike in parking fees for four-wheelers at the Bengaluru airport.

The parking fees were increased to Rs 100 for 30 minutes and Rs 50 for every additional hour in August last year. But back then, air traffic was limited to domestic flights and countries with which India had an air bubble agreement. With the number of flights being increased following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the country, it is only now that passengers are feeling the impact of the sharp hike.

Before the increase, the parking fee was Rs 100 for two hours and Rs 50 for every additional hour.

Prathiba Rajan, a passenger, recently tweeted about the issue, stating that the revision was “outrageous”. “@BLRAirport Rs. 150/- for car parking charges for 45mins?? This is outrageous!!” she tweeted.

“You cannot charge so much stating your parking is best in class when it’s very basic. When I asked the person in charge he told me they revised the tariff last year. But, the web-site is not update yet as well,” she further wrote.

@BLRAirport Rs. 150/- for car parking charges for 45mins?? This is outrageous!! pic.twitter.com/MWHabNem5e — Prathiba Rajan (@rajan_prathiba) March 19, 2022

In response to her tweet, the Bengaluru Airport on its official Twitter handle stated, “We take utmost care to make sure that our parking is best in class to make sure that the passenger experience is great and have priced this on par with leading Indian airports and other commercial establishments. Basis your feedback, we will do our best to design a product that suits your needs.”

A Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said that fee was hiked to tackle increased operational costs.

According to BIAL, the daily parking fee for four-wheelers for a 24-hour period has also been hiked to Rs 600, and every additional day after that will cost Rs 350. Earlier, these rates were Rs 500 and Rs 300 respectively.