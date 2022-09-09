Floodwaters gradually recede from Bengaluru as rainfall subsides

Bengaluru residents whose houses were inundated are picking up the pieces with rainfall subsiding and floodwaters gradually receding. The Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board to Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Varthur and Kadugodi was free from waterlogging on Friday.

A resident of Frazer Town, Sabiha Patel, said she got no help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after her house was flooded on Monday.

“I stay alone and my entire house was flooded. Today, my belongings worth lakhs of rupees have gone. The beds have broken. Water went inside the cupboards and sofas are broken. The water supply is not regular,” she said. “I approached the BBMP. When their officials came I showed them a list of the damaged items and asked them how I should get compensation. Nobody came after that. I had asked the local MLA, Akhand Srinivas Murthy, to visit my house but he did not come.”

Patel also said the white-topping that the BBMP had done ended up raising the footpath, closing the drains and causing flooding.

Architect and environmentalist Dikshu C Kukreja said it was important for real estate developers to undertake proper topographical studies. “Real estate developers need to undertake a proper topographical and hydrological study, not just of the site but also of the surroundings. All the information is available today and that would allow us to take into cognisance the hydrological patterns of the site. If there are existing waterbodies or storm water drains or run-off happening around the site, it will allow the new planning to take that into consideration,” he said.

“For example, if there is a low-lying feature or a waterbody on the site, ideally that should be preserved. If there are any kind of slopes or water coming from outside the site, channelisation of the water has to be integrated with the planning. Even when the water has to be diverted, it must be allowed to run through the site. It can be diverted to the periphery,” Kukreja explained.