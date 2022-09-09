scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Floodwaters gradually recede from Bengaluru as rainfall subsides

The Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board to Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Varthur and Kadugodi was free from waterlogging on Friday.

"The beds have broken. Water went inside the cupboards and sofas are broken. The water supply is not regular,” said Sabiha Patel, a resident of Frazer Town. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru residents whose houses were inundated are picking up the pieces with rainfall subsiding and floodwaters gradually receding. The Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board to Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Varthur and Kadugodi was free from waterlogging on Friday.

A resident of Frazer Town, Sabiha Patel, said she got no help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after her house was flooded on Monday.

“I stay alone and my entire house was flooded. Today, my belongings worth lakhs of rupees have gone. The beds have broken. Water went inside the cupboards and sofas are broken. The water supply is not regular,” she said. “I approached the BBMP. When their officials came I showed them a list of the damaged items and asked them how I should get compensation. Nobody came after that. I had asked the local MLA, Akhand Srinivas Murthy, to visit my house but he did not come.”

Patel also said the white-topping that the BBMP had done ended up raising the footpath, closing the drains and causing flooding.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

Architect and environmentalist Dikshu C Kukreja said it was important for real estate developers to undertake proper topographical studies. “Real estate developers need to undertake a proper topographical and hydrological study, not just of the site but also of the surroundings. All the information is available today and that would allow us to take into cognisance the hydrological patterns of the site. If there are existing waterbodies or storm water drains or run-off happening around the site, it will allow the new planning to take that into consideration,” he said.

More from Bangalore

“For example, if there is a low-lying feature or a waterbody on the site, ideally that should be preserved. If there are any kind of slopes or water coming from outside the site, channelisation of the water has to be integrated with the planning. Even when the water has to be diverted, it must be allowed to run through the site. It can be diverted to the periphery,” Kukreja explained.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:52:04 pm
Next Story

This rare condition can cause you to shed bloody tears

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement