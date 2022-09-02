Floods caused Rs 225 crore loss: Outer Ring Road Companies Associations

The Outer Ring Road Companies Associations (ORRCA) in a letter submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday estimated a collective loss of Rs 225 crore of all the firms it represents due to the flooding of outer ring road after heavy rain lashed the city on August 30.

The ORRCA represents all major IT and banking companies on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch.

“It is estimated that more than half a million professionals are employed along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Central Silk Board and K.R.Puram corridor and with various support services and indirect employment, this corridor which measures about 17 kms is providing employment close to one million people,” the letter read.

“ORR IT generates revenue of $22 Billion per annum (32% of Bengaluru’s revenue) and is the highest tax contributor, however the lack of focus on development of the infrastructure in this corridor is appalling,” the letter added.

The letter said “poor infrastructure on this corridor, however, is bringing down the efficiency and productivity of the companies and putting employee safety and well-being at risk”.

“Flooding on ORR on August 30 has led to a loss of Rs 225 crores as staff were stuck on the road for more than 5 hours. Inadequate infrastructure on ORR has now reached a crisis level. Even though only 30% of ORR population has returned to working from office, the collapse of the infrastructure has drawn global concern on the city of Bengaluru’s ability to handle further growth. Member companies have made a substantial investment on the ORR,” the letter read.

“In addition, member companies had to trigger emergency Business continuity plans and work from home or pass on critical work to locations outside of Bengaluru and Karnataka, thus causing reputational and economic damage to the city and the State. This situation continues for the past 3 days and beyond,” the letter added.

Advertisement

The ORRCA also pointed out in the letter that the government should come up with short-term and mid-term plans in order to address the infrastructural issues.

“It is in the collective interest of ORRCA and the government that Bengaluru infrastructure issues are addressed with a short midterm and longer-term view to sustain the growth, as these companies will seek alternate destinations if the situation does not improve,” the letter said.

“Convene a joint coordination committee comprising all civic authorities (DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport), BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board), BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation), BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited), BTP (Bangalore Traffic Police) chaired by the additional chief secretary to review infrastructure improvement plan vs progress in monthly coordination meetings,” the letter added.