Flood hits 13 Karnataka districts, CM Bommai oversees relief operations

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference on Friday with the deputy commissioners of 13 districts affected by incessant rain and floods. Since June 1, as many as 12 people have lost their lives in the state and reported livestock deaths have gone up to 65.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bommai said many areas in the state’s coastal, Malnad and plain regions have witnessed excessive rains in the last three to four days. Heavy flooding in 13 districts has led to loss of human lives, death of livestock and damage to houses and property.

The chief minister, along with the concerned district in-charge ministers, instructed officials to take immediate measures in places where landslides have happened, shift residents to safer places and clear the roads.

A sum of Rs 735 crore has been made available with the deputy commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. More rains have been forecast over the next three to four days and precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent loss of life and property, he added. Roads damaged by floods should be repaired immediately to restore transport and communication, the chief minister directed, adding that in case of landslides, immediate measures should be taken to clear the roads.

In case of damage to houses, an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 should be paid and action should be initiated to upload the details on the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation App to disburse compensation according to the extent of the damage to the houses, Basavaraj Bommai said.

As for crop loss, a survey should be conducted immediately after the floodwaters recede and a report submitted without delay. Compensation should be disbursed immediately in case of loss of human lives and death of livestock, he said.

The chief minister directed personnel of revenue, police, fire services and other departments to work in coordination and said that the services of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) should be utilised for the rescue operations. Measures should be taken for emergency rescue where coastal erosion is happening and efforts must be taken to minimise the damage. He also instructed that a control room be set up to respond to people in distress.

Extent of damage caused by floods since June 1

* Number of districts affected – 13

* Taluks – 17

* Villages – 37

* No. of people affected – 495

* No. of people rescued – 90

* Loss of human lives – 12

* Care centres opened – 4

* No. of people sheltered in care centres – 90

* Death of livestock – 65