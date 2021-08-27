Flipkart adds three new facilities to strengthen supply chain network in Karnataka

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart strengthened its supply chain network in Karnataka with the addition of three new facilities.

According to a statement, the new fulfilment centres will help create deeper capabilities to support thousands of sellers, MSMEs and small farmers from the state to cater to the growing customer demand and create more employment opportunities while enabling faster deliveries for consumers.

The facilities are located in Hubli in North Karnataka, Kolar and Anekal near Bengaluru. “These new facilities will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel and electronics,” Filipkart said.



“Fulfilment centres are specialised facilities where products are received from sellers across the region, processed and packed and then sent to sortation centres and delivery hubs for delivery to customers. Collectively spread across nearly 7 lakh square feet, the facilities have a storage capacity of 15.6 lakh cubic feet helping more than 10,500 sellers. The expansion will further contribute to the state economy and create additional 14,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, as the sellers will get national market access for their products,” Flipkart said.

The facilities were inaugurated in a virtual session by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka Pralhad Joshi. He was joined by Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries, Government of Karnataka, Mangal Suresh Angadi, Member of Parliament from Belagavi and other bureaucrats from the state Thursday.

Joshi said, “Karnataka, as the Silicon Valley of India, has been home to some of the most successful start-ups in the country with its conducive policies, state-of-the-art infrastructure and wide availability of talent. It’s a matter of great pride that Flipkart, a state-bred start-up, has grown into a pan-India organisation and is making significant investments in its home state to accelerate value creation for all. The supply chain infrastructure expansion in the state, including North Karnataka, will spur economic activities and create large-scale entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the state and we assure Flipkart of the full support of the government in its endeavour.”

Flipkart has nine supply chain facilities, including fulfilment and sortation hubs in Karnataka, spread across nearly 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 26,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Commenting on the launch of the new facilities, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said, “As a committed corporate citizen, our endeavour is to create value for all our stakeholders as we take onboard lakhs of MSMEs and small sellers to serve millions of consumers from across the country. In this journey, we have invested in a tech-enabled supply chain network that is helping create thousands of direct job opportunities across the country and also aiding indirect job opportunities in ancillary industries. The new state-of-the-art facilities will help in fuelling economic growth and set a benchmark in the industry and make Karnataka even more attractive for e-commerce operations for all stakeholders, including sellers, MSMEs, small farmers, Kiranas and artisans.”