‘Flights stop along with UDAN scheme’: Karnataka Industries Minister Patil flags viability concerns of new airports

M B Patil informed that the Karnataka government has petitioned the Ministry of Civil Aviation to increase the UDAN scheme benefit from three years to five years. (Image modified using AI)

Raising concerns over flights being discontinued at district airports, Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil said Friday that the state has proposed an alternative for the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure air services to such airports.

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly, Patil said that the viability of new airports was a concern. “Aircraft operations take place for the first three years under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme as airlines get concessions. After three years, the airports face a problem, which is true not only for Karnataka but also for states across the country,” he said.

He cited the examples of Kalaburagi airport in North Karnataka and Shivamogga airport in the Malnad region, where there were viability concerns regarding operating the airports. Patil said that though he was not against the construction of Ballari airport, the government was looking at a site which would benefit passengers from Ballari, Vijayanagar, and Koppal districts. This, he said, was to ensure that the airports remain in operation after the first three years.