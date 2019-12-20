Flight operations at Bengaluru airport affected due to bad weather

Several passengers who were left clueless took to social media to express their frustration. Several passengers who were left clueless took to social media to express their frustration.

Foggy weather delayed several flights in Bengaluru on Friday as poor visibility at the Kempegowda International Airport triggered disruptions.

Flights were delayed due to the poor visibility for an hour this morning. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) official, said, “on Friday morning due to the poor visibility, flights were delayed from 5.09 am to 6.41 am.”

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad scheduled to land at the Bengaluru airport was diverted to Chennai due to the bad weather. The weather delayed the departure of 22 flights to various destinations and arrival of one flight were also affected.

Meanwhile, several passengers who were left clueless took to social media to express their frustration.

The major airlines were replying to the passengers’ tweets saying the flight delay is due to the bad weather at Bengaluru airport.

