Amid flight cancellations, 600 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka stranded in Saudi

Nearly 600 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka are stranded in Saudi Arabia amid flight disruptions, the Karnataka government said on Friday.

In a press release, the government said the Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department has been informed that the pilgrims are stranded in the country and it is “closely monitoring the situation”.

“In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flight operations have been disrupted, affecting the return of Indian nationals, including pilgrims from Karnataka. The Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department, Government of Karnataka, has informed that nearly 600 Umrah pilgrims from the state are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia,” the press release said.